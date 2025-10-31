Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $30,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $124.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $126.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

