Savvy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 105.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 70,734.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,671,000 after buying an additional 3,163,938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,103,665,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,819,000 after acquiring an additional 670,392 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in S&P Global by 26.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,493,000 after purchasing an additional 614,809 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 37.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 766,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,283,000 after purchasing an additional 210,373 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $490.53 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $149.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.88.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.23.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

