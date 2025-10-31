Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 1.1% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $475.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $480.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

