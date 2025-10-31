Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $178.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 314,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $178,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $625.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $571.00. The firm has a market cap of $778.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $634.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

