Putney Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Putney Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 652,139.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after buying an additional 83,702,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,652,437,000 after acquiring an additional 827,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,054,513,000 after acquiring an additional 40,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $1,466,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Chevron Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE CVX opened at $153.36 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $265.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

