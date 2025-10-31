FWG Investments LLC. Makes New $479,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

FWG Investments LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 70,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%
NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.53 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
