FWG Investments LLC. Makes New $479,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

FWG Investments LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 70,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.53 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.