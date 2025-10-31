Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,375 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.8% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,476,635,000 after buying an additional 15,115,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,636,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,240,955,000 after acquiring an additional 926,663 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $940,015,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 20,594,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $759,938,000 after acquiring an additional 111,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,243,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $746,980,000 after acquiring an additional 427,705 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.52.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.