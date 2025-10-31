IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,914 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $370.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $236.13 and a 12 month high of $403.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.02.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

