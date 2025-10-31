HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 1,108 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth $711,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,140,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 3.7%

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

