Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.86. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $123.21. The company has a market capitalization of $488.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

