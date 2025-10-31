HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 302 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 52.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.2% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Melius started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.6%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $488.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

