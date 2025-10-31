Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 13.7% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 60.3% during the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $408.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Stryker from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:SYK opened at $369.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.54. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.