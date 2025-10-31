CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Acquired by Earned Wealth Advisors LLC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 7,676.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,205,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,975,000 after buying an additional 2,176,685 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CME Group by 370.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,653,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,935 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $218,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 185.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,182,000 after purchasing an additional 808,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,730,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,003,000 after purchasing an additional 765,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ CME opened at $262.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.94 and a 52-week high of $290.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.01.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.53.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,463.64. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

