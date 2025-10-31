iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $150,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 248,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,138,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 118,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,342,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $683.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $664.56 and a 200-day moving average of $623.89. The company has a market capitalization of $716.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.