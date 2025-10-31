FedEx Corporation $FDX Stake Reduced by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $29,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,031 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $248.98 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $308.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.71 and a 200-day moving average of $227.71. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

