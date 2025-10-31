Linscomb Wealth Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.0% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $195,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

IVV opened at $683.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $693.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $664.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

