Atria Investments Inc Sells 123,801 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123,801 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 279,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after buying an additional 195,640 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $75.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

