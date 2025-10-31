49,663 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Acquired by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $88.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

