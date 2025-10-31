Tradewinds LLC. Has $367,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Tradewinds LLC. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,731,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $625.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $778.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $634.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $608.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

