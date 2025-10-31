Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys 795 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,113 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $96.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.56 and its 200 day moving average is $90.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

