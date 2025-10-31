Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $278,000 Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 206.9% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 612.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.53.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $262.89 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.94 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The firm has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.91 and its 200-day moving average is $272.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total value of $98,475.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,962. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

