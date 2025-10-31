Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Melius started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.