Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Booking by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 19,578 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,023,655,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 732 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,729.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,117.90.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $5,080.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5,394.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5,384.14. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4,096.23 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market cap of $164.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $83.39 EPS. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

