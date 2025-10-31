Elite Life Management LLC Acquires 17,438 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Elite Life Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 20.4% of Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.14. The stock has a market cap of $181.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.