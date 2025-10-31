1,125 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Bought by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 122,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 323,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,056,000 after acquiring an additional 108,203 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $160.51 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The firm has a market cap of $145.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

