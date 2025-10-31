Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 177 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up 0.7% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in GE Aerospace by 113.5% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on GE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.
GE Aerospace Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $310.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.75 and a 200 day moving average of $258.88. The stock has a market cap of $327.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $316.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GE Aerospace Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.
GE Aerospace Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
