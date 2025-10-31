Strs Ohio Acquires 46,015 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 46,015 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $38,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $95.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

