Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $541,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.0% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.8% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 417,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 33,729 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:MDT opened at $90.88 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $99.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average is $89.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.