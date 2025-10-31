The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $35,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,711,004,000 after purchasing an additional 245,896 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,023,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,341 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,409,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,539,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,209 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,222,000 after acquiring an additional 180,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,495,000 after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $347.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $348.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.83%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

