Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $12.16 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $100.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $105.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.09. The firm has a market cap of $184.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

