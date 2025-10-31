Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $5.23 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE:UPS opened at $95.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 101.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

