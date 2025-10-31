Linscomb Wealth Inc. Acquires 783 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.59.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $239.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

