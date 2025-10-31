Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Boeing by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,561 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Boeing by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,734 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $200.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($10.44) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

