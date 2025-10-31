Savvy Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 138.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 357.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 373.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 81,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 64,636 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $74.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $75.75. The company has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

