Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Docusign by 318.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 864.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Docusign

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $1,148,192.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,162 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,562.20. The trade was a 16.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Hansen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $427,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,187.44. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 102,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,933 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Docusign in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Docusign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $71.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.02. Docusign Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.73.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

