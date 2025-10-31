Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,500 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,358 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,590,333,000 after acquiring an additional 55,576,478 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,404,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947,527 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6,915.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $492,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $123,147,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,055,356 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,251,000 after purchasing an additional 279,470 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $13.08 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.