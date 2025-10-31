The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $347.40 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.87.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

