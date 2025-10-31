Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases Shares of 1,600 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 117,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJT opened at $139.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.11. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $152.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.314 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

