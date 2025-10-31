6,361 Shares in Equity Residential $EQR Purchased by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 83,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 24,232 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,544,000 after acquiring an additional 83,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.12.

Equity Residential Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $60.32 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $78.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.42%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

