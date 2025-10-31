Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,628 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.32 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

