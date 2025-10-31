ArborFi Advisors LLC Purchases 3,929 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

ArborFi Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 9.9% of ArborFi Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ArborFi Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Jericho Financial LLP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jericho Financial LLP now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $107.70 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $109.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

