HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 72,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,248.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 72,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 67,305 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $58.96 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.4461 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

