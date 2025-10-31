Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $91.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.28. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $94.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2527 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

