Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 19,708 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 983,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,708 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $38,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $42.67 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.1359 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.