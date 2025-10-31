Inspired Entertainment, Inc. $INSE Shares Acquired by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 281.67% and a net margin of 21.05%. Analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

