ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 2.0% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $39,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,385,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 384,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,276,000 after acquiring an additional 247,297 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 223.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 322,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after acquiring an additional 223,012 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4,995.2% during the second quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 113,591 shares during the period. Finally, American Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $9,370,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.66.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

