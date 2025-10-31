IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 381,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,145 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up about 1.1% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $22,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $60.14 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.59.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.