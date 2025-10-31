IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 7,257 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 571.7% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $100.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.55 and a 200 day moving average of $95.27. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $102.46.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.