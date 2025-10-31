Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF $TBLL Stock Position Raised by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,616,000 after buying an additional 67,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $551,000.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

TBLL opened at $105.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.62. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $105.35 and a 1 year high of $105.90.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

