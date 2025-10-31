Terril Brothers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Loews Corporation $L

Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of L. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Loews by 24.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 182.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 14,900.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 5.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Loews in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Loews currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE L opened at $99.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.89. Loews Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.16 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

